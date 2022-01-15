Kings of Judah – Rehoboam to Zedekiah

Description

Kings of Judah is a 2-5 player diplomatic-economic-wargame wherein battles, cards, cities, diplomacy & harvests are all important keys to victory.

The Kings of Judah start historically with Rehoboam and end with Zedekiah. Can you both defend the land of Judah against her enemies, and lead the people in serving Yahwah with a pure heart? Can you restore a united kingdom with the ten northern tribes? Will you listen to the prophets? Will kings like Asa, Jehoshapat, Uzziah, Jothamm, Hezekiah, and Josiah once again do what is right in the eyes of the Lord? Can you do better than your historical counterparts? Or will a line of wicked kings lead to the Babylonian captivity?

Game Components

6 dice (2 d6 / 2 d8 / 2 d10)

8 page rule book

54 card tactical deck

22 x 34 map thin map Canvas upgrade available

400 piece