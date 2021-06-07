2nd Triumvirate: Anthony, Caesar & Lepidus

Description

Second Triumvirate is a is a 2-3 hour 3-4 player card driven political wargame. After the assassination of Julius Caesar on the Ides of March, a new Triumvirate was formed. Like the first, this power sharing agreement was not to last. Anthony, Lepidus & Octavian must work together to protect Rome from Barbarians but only one of them can achieve enough Glory & Dignity to become Consul for Life. What part will Cleopatra play? Historically, Lepidus retired to private life, and Julius Caesars’ nephew Octavian Caesar eventually defeated Mark Anthony at the battle of Actium. Octavian then became the second Caesar, and changed his name to Augustus. Augustus went on to become the second Emperor and to establish the Pax Romana. Will history repeat itself, or will you change it?

Game Components