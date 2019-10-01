Esther: Queen of Persia

Description

Esther is a two player 30 minute card driven strategy game wherein one player will end up on the gallows while the other player wins.

As Esther, will you rise to become the Queen of Persia? Will you keep your faith hidden?

What role will Mordecai play? Will you risk your life and come before the King unbidden to save your people?

“But the other Jews that were in the king’s provinces gathered themselves together, and defended their lives, and had rest from their enemies, and killed of their foes seventy and five thousand, but they laid not their hands on the spoil.”

(TKB Esther 9:16). Will Ekekiel Chapter 38 once again be fulfilled in Esther 9:16?

As Haman, will you rise to become King Ahasuerus’ Chief Advisor? Will you build a gallows to hang your enemies?

Will you wipe out those Monotheistic Jews? Or will your plans turn against you, and the holiday of Purim be safely established?

Game Components