Nero Caesar: The Lamb vs the Dragon

Description

This is a 2-4 player 1 hour 7 turn game wherein Nero and the False Prophet wage war against the Apostles Peter and Paul. Players acquire resources, employ unique abilities, and wage warfare for the control of the seven cities in southwestern Turkey; Pergamos, Ephesus, Smyrna, Thyatira, Sardis, Philadelphia and Laodicea.

As a servant of the Lamb will you endure Nero’s fierce wrath with perseverance? Will your love grow cold? Will you light the worship candle and proclaim “Caesar is Lord” in order to be able to buy and sell in the marketplace? Will you betray your fellow believers? After all, your very life is at stake. Or will you endure to the end and be saved?

As the Dragon how will you persecute the believers? Will you find Peter and Paul and execute them as your historical counterpart did? Will you exile John to the prison island of Patmos after boiling him alive in hot oil? Will you proclaim yourself god incarnate on the earth, then proceed to feed those traitorous Christian rebels to the lions at the Circus Maximus?

Games Components

1 full-color 17″ x 22″ thin game map with possible Canvas upgrade

1 sheet double sided counters (144 counters) on thick stock

24 round leaders (part of the 144)

1 Deck of 72 Game Cards (24 warfare, 21 resource, 7 cities, 24 traitors).

1 Rule book (with example of play)

2 dice; 1d4 and 1d10