The Prophets

The Prophets

$40.00$50.00

This item will be released on May 2, 2023.
SKU: day0310 Category:

Description

Prophets is an interactive exciting card driven cooperative 2 hour game wherein the Prophets must oppose sin and idols with truth and altars. Be careful of the False Prophet! Can the Prophets of Israel & Judah help turn the hearts of the Hebrew people back to the God of Abraham, Isaac, & Jacob? Or will their hearts remain hardened to the Word of the Lord?

Game Components

  • One full-color 17″ x 22″ thin game map with Canvas Map upgrade available
  • 1 sheet of 5/8″ double sided round counters (40 counters) on thick stock
  • Eight rectangular mounted double sided Leaders with base
  • One Deck of 54 Game Cards
  • One Rule book (with game charts and example of play)
  • Two Six Sided dice

Additional information

Map Styles

Thin, Canvas

Reviews

There are no reviews yet.

Be the first to review “The Prophets”

Related products