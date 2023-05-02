Description
Prophets is an interactive exciting card driven cooperative 2 hour game wherein the Prophets must oppose sin and idols with truth and altars. Be careful of the False Prophet! Can the Prophets of Israel & Judah help turn the hearts of the Hebrew people back to the God of Abraham, Isaac, & Jacob? Or will their hearts remain hardened to the Word of the Lord?
Game Components
- One full-color 17″ x 22″ thin game map with Canvas Map upgrade available
- 1 sheet of 5/8″ double sided round counters (40 counters) on thick stock
- Eight rectangular mounted double sided Leaders with base
- One Deck of 54 Game Cards
- One Rule book (with game charts and example of play)
- Two Six Sided dice
Reviews
There are no reviews yet.